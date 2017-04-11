Taco Franchise Suing Over Phrase ‘Damn Good Tacos’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS) — A Texas-based taco franchise is suing a taco restaurant in Colorado over the phrase “damn good tacos.”
Torchy’s Tacos claims Fort Collins restaurant Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase. Torchy’s is seeking monetary damages, as well as Dam Good Tacos’ website URL, email and Twitter handle, among other promotional materials, reports The Coloradoan.
According to the report, Torchy’s sent a cease and desist letter to Dam Good Tacos in November and offered financial assistance with a name change. The Colorado taco restaurant declined.
Torchy’s registered its “Damn Good Tacos” catchphrase with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, two years after it opened. The first Dam Good Tacos restaurant opened in Basalt, Colorado in 2012.
Torchy’s tells The Coloradoan newspaper that the company was left with no choice but to file suit. An owner of the Colorado taco restaurant declined to comment on the trademark case.