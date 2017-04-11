News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 11

Chris discussed United forcibly removing a passenger from a flight, the resignation of the Governor of Alabama and Ivanka Trump pushing for action against Syria. Chris also spoke with Captain Roger Hill about his book, Dog Company.
6:00 United forcibly removed a passenger before a flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday.
6:35 What’s Trending: National siblings day, Caitlin Jenner, Thor, Don Rickles, Carrie Fisher, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners
7:04 The Governor of Alabama, Robert Bentley, resigned amid a sex scandal.
7:20 Pete Rose will be inducted onto the Phillies Wall of Fame.
7:22 Eric Trump: Ivanka pushed for action against Syria.
7:38 Cheryl Chumley at the Washington Times says if you are uncertain about Donald Trump’s strike against Syria, you are skirting your patriotic duty.
8:00 Chris talks with Captain Roger Hill about his book, Dog Company.
8:20 New York is offering free college tuition, if you remain working in the state for the rest of your life.
8:35 What’s Trending: National Pet Day, Carter Wilkerson
8:49 Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the next Supreme Court Justice.