⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 17th St. from Walnut to Locust Closed  | Real-Time Traffic |

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 11

April 11, 2017 8:52 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Caitlin Jenner, Carrie Fisher, Carter Wilkerson, Cheryl Chumley, chicago cubs, Chris Stigall, College Tuition, Dog Company, Don Rickles, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, National Pet Day, National Siblings Day, Neil Gorsuch, Pete Rose, Philadelphia Phillies, Robert Bentley, Roger Hill, Seattle Mariners, Syria, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Thor, United, Washington Times, What's Trending

Chris discussed United forcibly removing a passenger from a flight, the resignation of the Governor of Alabama and Ivanka Trump pushing for action against Syria. Chris also spoke with Captain Roger Hill about his book, Dog Company.

6:00 United forcibly removed a passenger before a flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday.

6:35 What’s Trending: National siblings day, Caitlin Jenner, Thor, Don Rickles, Carrie Fisher, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners

7:04 The Governor of Alabama, Robert Bentley, resigned amid a sex scandal.

7:20 Pete Rose will be inducted onto the Phillies Wall of Fame.

7:22 Eric Trump: Ivanka pushed for action against Syria.

7:38 Cheryl Chumley at the Washington Times says if you are uncertain about Donald Trump’s strike against Syria, you are skirting your patriotic duty.

8:00 Chris talks with Captain Roger Hill about his book, Dog Company.

8:20 New York is offering free college tuition, if you remain working in the state for the rest of your life.

8:35 What’s Trending: National Pet Day, Carter Wilkerson

8:49 Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the next Supreme Court Justice.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia