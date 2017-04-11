Man Dies Following Shooting Near Parked Car In Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey are investigating after a man was shot to death near a parked car on Monday night.
It happened in the 600 block of Dock Street around 9 30 p.m. in Millville.
Police say 56-year-old Charles M. Boozer, of Millville was found struck by gunfire near a vehicle that was parked on the roadway. He was pronounced death on scene.
Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office are continuing their investigation.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-825-7010.