Lengthy NFL Draft Road Closures Are Leaving Some Residents Upset

April 11, 2017 9:00 PM By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People who live and work near the Ben Franklin Parkway are enduring the extra inconvenience of preparations for the NFL Draft.

Residents in the Art Museum area are used to inconveniences for events such as the Papal visit, Made in America and fireworks.

But they don’t expect them to last as long as the current disruptions while NFL stages and displays are built along the Parkway.

003 Lengthy NFL Draft Road Closures Are Leaving Some Residents Upset

Credit: Mike DeNardo

Chuck Homler is a community manager at the Cityview II Condominium Association at 20th and Hamilton.

“A lot of people are upset mostly because of how long the duration of these closures are going to be,” he said. “When we found out that it was going to be April 10 to May 7, that was the big surprise.”

Homler says he’s advising condo employees to take public transportation, and residents to avoid scheduling a move or appliance delivery during the Draft, which is 2 weeks away.

