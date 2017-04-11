Former Eagle Todd Herremans Voices Support For Medical Marijuana In The NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles offensive lineman Todd Herremans spoke with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about his advocacy for medical marijuana use in the NFL, saying that drug has not caused not effects with him.

“I was a constant marijuana indulger, I guess, for a while. I didn’t do it because I knew that there was medical reasons for it. I used marijuana, cannabis, since college because I liked it. I liked it better than drinking. I didn’t feel the effects, the hangover, lingering around. I was able to get back on the horse and get into training the next day without having to take a day off.”

Herremans stated that when he was forced to stop using marijuana, it was more difficult to recover from injuries and he needed to use more pain killers.

“What happened was, when they took it away from me, I realized that it was serving a purpose. Now, I find myself hard to get out of bed in the morning, a lot stiffer throughout the day, just lingering pain. What do I do? I do what I’m allowed to do, so I go in and ask the trainers in the training room for pain killers. Sure enough, I get them.”

He thinks that if people are allowed to drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes, they should also be allowed to use marijuana.

“I feel like alcohol is known to have the effects, like disease, cirrhosis of the liver, alcoholism, along with things like cigarettes that cause cancer, emphysema, these things that are allowed to adults, to make a decision to go ahead and do these things that harm their life. But they’re adults and they can make that decision.”

Herremans believes there are also potential positive uses for the drug that have yet to be tapped.

“Now why not take this plant, that is natural, and actually has no life threatening effects of it and, actually, has very many beneficial effects that still need to be studied but have shown that they benefit many people in many different ways. Why is that so forbidden?”

