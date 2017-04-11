Closing Arguments Heard In Del. Deadly School Bathroom Fight Trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) –– Three Delaware teens charged in the death of the of their classmate, should soon know their fate.

“We are all devastated. It’s almost like you’re reliving it for the first time,” said Sonny Francis.

Francis is the father of the teen, Amy Joyner-Francis, who died last April after this bathroom brawl inside Howard High School of Technology.

Francis had to watch his daughter’s last moments, captured on student cell phone video, at least four times on Tuesday as a judge heard four hours of closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys for each teen charged.

“Amy was hit only six times, she was kicked six times, you can see she was hitting her head,” said Sherry Dorsey Walker, a spokesperson for the Joyner-Francis family.

Prosecutors started their closing argument by showing the student cellphone shot video, calling it an obvious “attack” and a “brutal beat down”, arguing Joyner-Francis never saw it coming.

The defense attorney for each teen charged did not dispute that Amy Joyner Francis died in a “most tragic way”, but contended the video captures a mutual fight. A fight, where each teen was responsible, adding no one could’ve known that Joyner-Francis had a rare medical disease that would cause her death after the bathroom brawl.

The three teens charged, including the one charged with criminally negligent homicide, could potentially face no jail time. That’s because in the juvenile system there is no mandated jail sentence for the charges each teen face.

“That’s tough because at the end of the day three young ladies that cost the life of a beautiful young lady named Amy Joyner Francis. They get to go home. The Joyner Francis family has to always go to the cemetery or look at pictures,” added Walker.

A judge is expected to make a ruling, in this case, deciding the fate of the three teens charged, Thursday at 9 a.m.