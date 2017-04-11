⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole Closes 17th St. from Walnut to Locust  | Real-Time Traffic 

Jury Selection In Bill Cosby Trial To Begin Next Month

April 11, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has ruled that jury selection in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial will begin on May 22 in Pittsburgh.

It was previously ruled the jury would be picked from Allegheny County for the trial that is scheduled to begin on June 5.

Jury For Cosby’s Criminal Trial To Come From Pittsburgh Area

It is expected to last two weeks.

The jury will be sequestered.

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee back in 2004.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia