Jury Selection In Bill Cosby Trial To Begin Next Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has ruled that jury selection in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial will begin on May 22 in Pittsburgh.
It was previously ruled the jury would be picked from Allegheny County for the trial that is scheduled to begin on June 5.
It is expected to last two weeks.
The jury will be sequestered.
Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee back in 2004.