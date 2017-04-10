Video: Suspect Assaults Man With Cell Phone In West Deptford

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) — A New Jersey man was assaulted with a cell phone in West Deptford Friday morning.
Authorities say the suspect was throwing sticks at a window at the Westwood Court apartment complex on Tatum Street and was asked to leave the property.
Police say the suspect then began to argue with the maintenance supervisor and started to film him on his cell phone.
The suspect then put the phone directly in front of the supervisor’s face and then forcefully struck him in the head with the phone.
The maintenance worker fell to the ground and suffered lacerations as a result, police say.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver car with an unknown temporary registration.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact West Deptford Police at 856-845-2300.