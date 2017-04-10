Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Boss Baby’ Remains Boss At Box Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘The Boss Baby’ remains the boss of the box office.
The animated comedy featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin earned an estimated $26-million, scoring a second consecutive first-place triumph.
But it was another photo finish.
The live-action remake, ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ repeated as the close runner–up, taking in $25-million.
The third and fourth slots went to debuting releases.
The animated comedy, ‘The Smurfs: The Last Village,’ was third with a total of $14-million, while the heist comedy, ‘Going in Style,’ starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin, placed fourth with just under $13-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, and slightly below those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.