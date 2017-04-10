The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Brendan Boyle, Senator Chris Coons and Jake Tapper | April 10

April 10, 2017 11:55 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Will Trump supporters question the President’s consistency if he doesn’t help Middle Eastern Christians?

9:35-Bill O’Reilly audiences going up despite accusations of sexual assault.

9:40-SNL mocking O’Reilly. 

10:00-Representative Brendan Boyle joined discussing his thoughts on the attack on a Syrian airbase and the immigration issue.

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined with the news of the day including the Syrian airbase air strike, Congress only working 8 days in April, and voting for Military actions.

11:15-New Mexico outlaws “lunch-shaming.”

11:50-Nikki Haley, “The President will not sacrifice the safety of American citizens,” when it comes to refugees. 

