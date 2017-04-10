Radnor Police Searching For Bank Robber

April 10, 2017 10:02 PM

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS)–Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in Radnor Township.

Investigators say the man seen here in the gray colored zip up fleece walked into the Bank of America last Friday and presented a demand note to the first teller he saw.

Police say there is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators say the robber got away in a gold or silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania plates reading JFJ0657.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

