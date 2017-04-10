Police: Prostitute, Another Man Broke Into Chester Co. Home To Get Paid

GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Chester County have arrested a prostitute after they say she broke into a home with another person when she was not paid for her services.

It happened on April 9 around 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Valley Drive in East Goshen Township.

Police say they received a 911 call stating that two individuals were attempting to break into a home on Valley Drive.

Once inside, a physical confrontation ensued between two men who lived in the home and a male and female suspect. Police say the male suspect was in possession of a loaded handgun.

During the attack, investigators say one of the victims was assaulted with a fire poker before the suspects fled the scene.

As officers arrived, they stopped a vehicle with New Jersey tags driving away from the home.

According to police, the woman inside the car reported that she was just attacked and raped inside a residence in the 1800 block of Valley Drive. Further investigation revealed that the female suspect, Monica Iris DeJesus, 22, was a prostitute from Philadelphia, and traveled to Goshen Valley and was not paid after a visit inside the residence.

With help from the second suspect, Justin Atchison Harris, 36, of New Jersey, police say the pair later broke into the home armed with a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Harris was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

DeJesus is facing a slew of charges, including with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault,

Bail was set at $150,000 for Harris and DeJesus’ bail was set at $100,000.

One of the men suffered moderate injuries during the attack. A second victim, who was not injured, was able to flee when he gave DeJesus a credit card.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both defendants on April 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM before Magisterial District Judge Tartaglio.