Phillies Open Series With Mets At CBP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will continue their homestand tonight as they open a three game series with the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Pete Mackanin’s squad is 3-3 on the season after taking two out of three from the Nationals over the weekend in South Philadelphia. They wrapped up the series with a 4-3 walk-off win yesterday.

New York comes to town with an identical 3-3 ledger. The Mets just lost two out of three to Miami over the weekend in New York, but they avoided a sweep last night with a 5-2 victory.

Jerad Eickhoff will get the start for the Phillies tonight on the mound. He pitched well in his season debut last week in Cincinnati, but suffered a 2-0 loss. The right-hander allowed just the two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work. Eickhoff has made seven career starts against the Mets, going 1-4 but with a fine 2.66 ERA.

The Mets will counter with Jacob deGrom tonight. He pitched six shutout innings in his first start this season, allowing just two hits but getting a no-decision against the Braves. The right-hander is 4-0 against the Phillies in seven career starts against them, with a 2.42 ERA.

Here is the lineup for the Phillies tonight against deGrom:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Howie Kendrick LF

3. Odubel Herrera CF

4. Maikel Franco 3B

5. Michael Saunders RF

6. Cameron Rupp C

7. Brock Stassi 1B

8. Freddy Galvis SS

9. Jerad Eickhoff P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Kevin Cooney of the Bucks County Courier Times about the Phillies after one week of the season.

