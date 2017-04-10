Pete Rose To Be Inducted Into Phillies Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Phillies legend Pete Rose will become the 39th inductee into the Phillies Wall of Fame, the Phillies have announced.

Rose will be recognized on August 12 during an on-field ceremony before that night’s 7:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets.

“I am very honored to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame. My baseball years in Philadelphia were amazing, not just because we won it all in 1980 and came close in 1983, but also because the fans welcomed me from day one,” said Rose. “The team’s great ownership and talented roster attracted me to Philadelphia as a free agent. I knew we could experience great success.”

Come see the all-time hits leader's induction on Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Night, August 12th. 🌹 https://t.co/OUVLf7MuzR pic.twitter.com/AUgs0W8QYc — Phillies (@Phillies) April 10, 2017

Rose signed with the team as a free agent in December 1978. He played for the Phillies from 1979-83. During those five seasons alone, the Phillies were in a Division Series (1981), two League Championship Series (1980, 1983), two World Series (1980, 1983) and won their first World Championship (1980).

Rose was a National League leader with the Phillies on more than one occasion: on-base percentage, .418 (1979); singles, 159 (1979) and 117 (1981); doubles, 42 (1980); hits, 140 (1981); games, 162 (1982), and most assists as a first baseman, 123 (1980). He was also an NL All-Star from 1979-82 and broke the NL hits record in a Phillies uniform on August 10, 1981.

Rose was selected to the Wall of Fame through fan voting on phillies.com.