New Spring Break Camp Lets Children Join Circus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Still looking for spring break activities for your kids? How about sending them to circus school?

Camp started Monday at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts in Germantown, but Director of Programming Kitsie O’Neil says there’s still time for kids from ages 7 to 14 to get in on it.

“They can enroll for one day, or they can enroll for the rest of the week,” O’Neil said.

They’ll learn a combination of circus arts.

“They do juggling, tightwire, low wire, as well as acrobatics, single-point trapeze, silks, rope,” O’Neil explained.

Think Cirque du Soleil.

“Theater games,” O’Neil said. “And it’s all in one day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

They don’t have to have any special talents. O’Neil says they just need to be willing to get in the swing of things.

“The only thing we ask of our students when they come in is that they be open to trying,” she said.