Maintenance Work To Temporarily Close Express E-ZPass Ramps At Busy NE Extension Interchange

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your travels take you to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension’s Lansdale exit Tuesday, you may find traffic moving more slowly than usual. It’s because of maintenance work on the tolling equipment on the Express E-ZPass ramps.
The Express E-ZPass ramps allow drivers to get on and off the Northeast Extension without having to go through the Lansdale toll plaza. But Tuesday’s maintenance work will close each one down for three hours.
The northbound Express E-ZPass exit ramp will be closed from 9 a.m to noon. Then from noon to 3 p.m., the southbound Express E-ZPass on-ramp will be shut down.
Turnpike officials say conventional E-ZPass lanes on the toll plaza will be open. They remind drivers the speed limit there is 5 miles an hour.