Thousands Celebrate Japanese Culture At Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For two decades a celebration of the beautiful, but short-lived cherry blossom has delighted Philadelphians.

This weekend, thousands of people flocked to Fairmount Park for the final day of this year’s festival.

Aaron Dilliplane of Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia said it’s about enjoying the beauty that’s all around us.

taiko drummers open Sakura sunday @ the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival @ Fairmont Park @phillysakura @KYWNewsradio music/food/performing arts pic.twitter.com/SUiSEawnal — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) April 9, 2017

“It’s really about family and connection and friendship. You just take in the beauty of nature and really appreciate that.”

Sushi making demonstrations, a traditional tea ceremony and martial arts performances gave folks a taste of Japan, right in their own backyard.

“It’s awesome, it’s a great feeling that literally, I get to live out, and see what they do.”

He said it’s a family affair in the city.

“I love that the kids come out and step out of their comfort zones and have a good time.”

This year marked the 20th annual Philadelphia Cherry Blossom Festival.

But it’s the 91st year since Japanese government gave the city of Philadelphia 1600 cherry trees as a gesture of friendship.