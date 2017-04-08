Man Charged With Human Trafficking In Del.

April 8, 2017 9:43 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware have arrested a man accused of human trafficking in Georgetown.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a mobile home where they say several men were seen coming and going in a short period of time.

Jorge Arcinieja, 55, was arrested and charged with human trafficking – sexual servitude, trafficking an individual, and conspiracy.

Investigators said a 25-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic was found in a bedroom, along with items used in commercial sex trade. They say she was confined to a bedroom where she was forced to perform illicit acts with men visiting the home.

Arcinieja is being held on $250,000 bail.

