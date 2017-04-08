High School Videos On Safe Driving Featured In Gloucester County Competition

WOODBURY, NJ (CBS) — Judging is underway in an annual contest that encourages youthful drivers in South Jersey to take highway safety seriously.

It’s the 14th year that Gloucester County high school students have submitted short videos on safety behind the wheel to county Prosecutor Sean Dalton.

“This provides a very innovative approach to educating the driving public about the importance of obeying the traffic laws and driving safely,” Dalton told KYW Newsradio.

He suggests the competition serves as a great learning tool for videographers and viewers alike.

“Tasking them with creating a video with respect to highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence, for example, is a great opportunity for them to be creative,” Dalton added. “But also to send a message to their peers about what you should and shouldn’t do while you’re driving.”

Over 100 videos are now being judged. Next month, top performers will see their work displayed on a movie screen at a ceremony where prizes will be awarded. The video judged the best will become a public service announcement offered to local cable operators.