Flyers Double Up Reeling Blue Jackets 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steve Mason made 20 saves and the Flyers got goals from four players in a 4-2 victory over the reeling Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Ivan Provorov scored goals for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Flyers have won five of their past seven games (5-1-1), but will close out the regular season Sunday night against the Carolina Hurricanes having missed the playoffs for the third time in five years.
The Blue Jackets lost for the sixth straight game (0-5-1) and got goals from defenseman Seth Jones and forward Boone Jenner. They have been outscored 21-11 during the losing streak.
