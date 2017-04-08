Fire Shuts Down Stretch Of Admiral Wilson Boulevard In Camden

April 8, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Admiral Wilson Boulevard

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — Part of Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey has been shut down because of a fire.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Saturday under the Flanders Avenue overpass.

As a result, Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed between US-130 / RT-38 (Airport Circle) and I-676.

The fire was placed under control but emergency crews remained on the scene to inspect the damage and test the integrity of the overpass.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to consider using alternate routes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia