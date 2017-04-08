Fire Shuts Down Stretch Of Admiral Wilson Boulevard In Camden

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — Part of Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey has been shut down because of a fire.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Saturday under the Flanders Avenue overpass.
As a result, Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed between US-130 / RT-38 (Airport Circle) and I-676.
The fire was placed under control but emergency crews remained on the scene to inspect the damage and test the integrity of the overpass.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to consider using alternate routes.