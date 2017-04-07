Police: Man Yelled ‘Hey Little Boy’ While Attempting To Grab Child In Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Quakertown are investigating an attempted child abduction on Friday.
It happened just before 7 a.m. in the unit block of Elm St.
The 7-year-old victim reported that he went outside to ride his bike when a man jumped out from behind a bush.
Police say the suspect started yelling, “Hey little boy,” while attempting to grab him.
The boy ran toward Neidig Elementary School where he was later found by his mother.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-30 years of age, thing build, with a buzz cut who talked with a raspy voice.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black pull over sweatshirt, black jeans and blue sneakers.
Anyone with any information I asked to call police at 215-536-5002.