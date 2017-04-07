Police: Man Yelled ‘Hey Little Boy’ While Attempting To Grab Child In Quakertown

April 7, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: abduction, Crime, Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Quakertown are investigating an attempted child abduction on Friday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the unit block of Elm St.

The 7-year-old victim reported that he went outside to ride his bike when a man jumped out from behind a bush.

Police say the suspect started yelling, “Hey little boy,” while attempting to grab him.

The boy ran toward Neidig Elementary School where he was later found by his mother.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-30 years of age, thing build, with a buzz cut who talked with a raspy voice.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black pull over sweatshirt, black jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with any information I asked to call police at 215-536-5002.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia