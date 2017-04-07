Police Release New Info On Attack That Was Caught On Video At Mall

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion police are putting out more information about a fight at King of Prussia Mall last week.

A video of a teen taken in King of Prussia mall of a teenager getting attacked by a group of boys went viral.

Now Upper Merion Police Chief Tom Nolan says, while the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation shows this was not a random attack, but instead an attempt at retaliation because, he says, the teen who was attacked had apparently broken up a fight involving the same group of boys a few weeks ago.

Nolan says the police department has been able to identify all the suspects in the case.

The principal of Radnor Middle School sent an email to parents saying they are “disheartened” to learn students from the school may have been involved. The letter says they are cooperating fully with police, and such behavior is not tolerated.

Chief Nolan says, contrary to social media posts, crime statistics show King of Prussia Mall remains a safe place.