Multiple People Injured Following Collision Involving SEPTA Bus

April 7, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: accident, Philadelphia, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Multiple people were injured following a crash involving two cars and a SEPTA bus on Friday.

According to SEPTA officials, there was a two car crash that occurred near N. 5th Street and W. Berks Street in North Philly. One of the cars flipped and hit a SEPTA bus that was stopped.

Authorities say there were four non-life threatening injuries, including two from one of the cars, one from the car striking the SEPTA bus and the SEPTA bus driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

