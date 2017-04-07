News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 7

Chris discussed Donald Trump’s decision to launch missile strikes against Syria with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski and Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson. He also spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the market reaction to missile strikes in Syria, Secretary of the Senate, Kelly Johnston, about Senate Republicans using the nuclear option to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and Phillies Announcer Scott Franzke in advance of today’s home opener.

6:00 Donald Trump ordered a retaliatory attack against Syria following the use of sarin gas earlier this week.

6:20 Chris talks with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about the missile strikes against a Syrian air base.

6:35 What’s Trending: Pepsi, Chainsmokers, Louis CK, Harry Styles, MTV Movie and TV Awards, Don Rickles

7:00 Chris speaks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the market reaction to missile strikes in Syria.

7:20 Chris talks to the former Secretary of the Senate, Kelly Johnston, about Senate Republicans using the nuclear option to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

8:00 Chris talks to Phillies Announcer Scott Franzke in advance of today’s home opener.

8:20 Chris speaks with Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about the launch of missiles against Syrian targets.

8:35 What’s Trending: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Howard, Ann Coulter, Adam McKay