Cops: Texas Man Steals Ambulance From Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly stole an ambulance and took police on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say on Saturday, April 1, 18-year-old Armando Vinaja was transported to a hospital room at Palestine Regional Medical Center.

At some point, police say, Vinaja left the hospital and stole an ambulance belonging to the medical center.

Authorities gave chase and caught up with him at the intersection of Crockett Road and Village Street.

Officers then pursued him in a high-speed chase down Crockett Road. Police say they observed Vinaja hanging out of the ambulance and driving with one arm.

Police say he then turned the ambulance east onto Park Avenue and hit a curb, causing the ambulance to kill its motor.

Officers took him into custody. No one was injured during the chase.

Officers transported Vinaja to the Anderson County Jail on preliminary charges of Driving while Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle.

He is being held on $115,00 bond.