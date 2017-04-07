NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Gunman Opens Fire On Man Inside Car In Pleasantville

April 7, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic County, New Jersey, Pleasantville, shooting

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS)– Police in South Jersey are investigating after they say a man was shot inside his car on Friday.

It happened in the 300 block of Doughty Road in Pleasantville.

Police say a suspect opened fire onto a 24-year-old man inside his vehicle. Following the gunfire, the victim attempted to drive his vehicle, but crashed his car into a parked vehicle, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the trigger puller fired from a separate vehicle. That suspect has not yet been located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police immediately.

