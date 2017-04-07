James Franklin Shows Up To Class, Makes Players Sit In Front

April 7, 2017 12:53 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Penn State

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State head football coach James Franklin isn’t messing around.

A few of his players were sitting in the back of Sam Richards’ sociology 119 class, so Franklin showed up to class with an announcement to make. Thankfully for us, Katerina caught the tail end of it on her phone.

Franklin, 45, grew up in Langhorne and played QB at East Stroudsburg. Last season, Penn State surprised everyone winning the Big Ten Championship game.

 

