Ann Coulter Blasts Trump For Missile Strike, Questions Assad’s Role In Gas Attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Conservative pundit and columnist Ann Coulter battered Donald Trump with criticism over his decision to launch a missile strikes against assets of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, questioning Trump’s judgement and whether Assad was responsible for a chemical weapons attack launched against civilians earlier this week.

Coulter, during an interview with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, assailed Trump for breaking a key campaign promise because of reports he saw on television.

“He saw a sad picture on tv so now he’s going to throw out everything he said about Syria, in particular. It’s not just his overall position as he said beautifully, I might add, beautifully in that State of the Union Address, in his inauguration address and in many speeches on the campaign trail, I am not running to be President of the world. I am running to be President of America and I will put America’s interest first. But now we hear he saw the sad picture, which, let’s be honest, is probably faked. It makes no sense that Assad would do this.”

She said Trump should be more focused on fulfilling his commitments to deport undocumented aliens and expressed her frustration with the White House staff that have newly bolstered influence in regards to decision making.

“How about showing Trump some pictures of the women and children who have been raped and murdered by illegal aliens, and legal aliens. Could we get a little action on even slowing down the refugees…We have half of Goldman Sachs working in the White House. We have Nikki Haley at the UN. We have, allegedly, him considering Mr Amnesty, Kevin McCarthy, to replace Steve Bannon right now. We had Obamacare light. We have him not hiring Kris Kobach. We have him not hiring Corey Lewandowski. There are about two people I trust in that White House right now and he’s not listening to them.”

Coulter warned that the Middle East is a quagmire where ambitious Presidential agendas meet their demise.

“This is the rise of the military industrial complex, the neocons, permanent war. No President meddling in the Middle East has ever been helped by that. Never, never, never. Even stupid things that Obama, for example on Syria, the red line drew and then he ends up being humiliated by doing nothing when, allegedly, and again, I’m not sure we know that that time Assad had used chemical weapons. That was the allegation…But did that hurt him? No. Just don’t get involved and we don’t care. Most of the rest of the world are savages.”

