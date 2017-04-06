FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Police: West Philly Teen Charged With Armed Robbery, Murder

April 6, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, murder, Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia teenager is behind bars, charged with several armed robberies and a murder.

Seventeen-year-old Ma-King Stewart of Parkside Avenue near 51st Street, was arrested yesterday after an investigation by Philadelphia police.

He is being charged as an adult.

Police had been looking into a series of armed robberies in the Market Street Corridor between 60th and 62nd Streets. They all occurred between March 17th and March 31st.

One victim told police the suspect had taken his 40-caliber handgun, during a hold-up on March 26th.

Detectives say that same day, that gun was used in the murder of a 17-year-old boy on Larchwood Avenue near 59th Street.

Charges against Stewart include murder, robbery, and weapons violations.

