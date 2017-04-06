Philly Basketball Legend Dawn Staley Receives Warm Welcome Home

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 6, 2017 6:10 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A member of Philadelphia basketball royalty got a homecoming fit for a queen.

Dawn Staley has been a success on the basketball court since her days at Dobbins High in North Philadelphia.

“Everything that I wanted to do, I wanted to be the best at it,” said Staley.

Since then, she went All-American in college, became an all star in the WNBA and most recently won an NCAA National Championship as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“When the time keeps coming around, you just want to be a part of greatness and hopefully this is just the start of being great,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, she was welcomed back to Dobbins during a home coming ceremony. She was welcomed by Mayor Jim Kenney, former Temple men’s basketball head coach John Cheney, Philadelphia Eagle’s wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, and a sea of adoring fans and supporters.

“The people that support you, they paint the picture and this is a beautiful picture to come back and to share in the special moment of success that we had a few days ago,” she said.

During the homing coming Staley told current dobbins students they can achieve their goals, because a disciplined person can do anything.

