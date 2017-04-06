FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 6

April 6, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the gas attack in Syria, Steve Bannon being removed from the National Security Council and golfer Dustin Johnson falling downs the stairs before the Masters. He spoke with comedian John Heffron about his upcoming performances at Helium and he talked to author Ross Benes about his new book, ‘The Sex Effect.’

6:02 Golfer Dustin Johnson’s Masters status is in doubt following a fall down some stairs.

6:06 Musician Barry Manilow revealed he is gay.

6:18 Syria launched a chemical gas attack against rebels and civilians on Tuesday.

6:22 Donald Trump removed Steve Bannon from the National Security Council.

6:26 John McCain said what is happening in Syria now is the legacy of Barack Obama.

6:35 What’s Trending: Krispy Kreme, Pepsi and Kendall Jenner, Pearl Jam, Stephen Colbert, Clowns

6:48 Philly.com: ‘Rocky’ tourists run into NFL Draft roadblock.

7:00 Ivanka Trump was interviewed on the CBS Morning Show.

7:20 Chris talks with comedian John Heffron, who is performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

8:00 Chris speaks with author Ross Benes about his new books, The Sex Effect.

8:26 Black Lives Matter meetings in Philadelphia are only open to African-Americans.

8:35 What’s Trending: Emma Stone, TLC

8:50 Germany is cracking down on fake news.

