New Jersey Targets Distracted Drivers After Rise In Deaths 

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will become one of the first states in the nation to send warning letters to distracted drivers.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced the warning letters as part of an initiative to expand the use of the #77 phone alert system in the wake of an 8 percent increase in traffic deaths last year. Previously, motorists called the number to report aggressive drivers. Now they can use it to report motorists using handheld cellphones, not paying attention or those who are impaired.

Get to know #77 the @NJSP wants more people to report distracted drivers after seeing increase of fatal accidents pic.twitter.com/SeSseWksQK — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 6, 2017

Callers are urged to give the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Warning letters may be mailed to the vehicle’s owner.

Traffic deaths in New Jersey rose from 562 in 2015 to 604 in 2016, mainly because of distracted driving.

If someone calls #77 on you expect an officer on your tail and/or receive a warning letter in the mail, $1M+ extra enforcement effort now — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 6, 2017

