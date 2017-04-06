Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Spring Golf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania mountain resorts are switching seasons and KYW’s Jay Lloyd hears a new sound in the air.

From the Poconos to the Alleghenies, the sound of schussing skis is giving way to the crack of club on ball. Snow is still on the slopes, but nearby, greens are being manicured, fairways cut and tee boxes set. Long-time mountain golfers enjoy the spring pricing, solitude and the variety they don’t find in the flatland.

“You have elevated greens and valley shots.”

I know. I watched more than a few balls bounce on those elevated greens and right back down the hill.

A few favorite courses in that crisp mountain air include Jack Frost National, near its namesake mountain. Fernwood Golf near Camelback and Shawnee. Head west for a change and Carroll Valley Golf at Liberty Mountain or Seven Springs in the Alleghenies.

