Fans Anxious To Welcome The Phillies Home

April 6, 2017 11:17 PM By David Spunt
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Tens of thousands of fans will welcome the Phillies home on Friday for their home opener at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Thursday evening, fans were spotted outside the park, anticipating the big day.

“We’re staying at the Holiday Inn so as soon as we check out, we’ll be in the parking lot,” Bob Williams told Eyewitness News.

Philadelphian Rick Coppick is also a fan, and he happens to the executive chef at Harry The K’s restaurant inside the park. He’s expecting a busy day.

“It’s my first year here so I don’t really know what to expect,” Coppick said.

Officials are urging fans to be patient with traffic. John Mayer is playing at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30, adding even more people into the mix.

The Phillies and Nationals will face off at 3:05 p.m. ET

 

 

