City Warns Conrail To Improve Conditions Of North Philly Property

April 6, 2017 9:28 PM By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is warning rail company Conrail it’s time to improve conditions on their North Philadelphia property.

The city issued citations to Conrail after recent failed attempts to get them to clean up what Mayor Kenney calls “hazardous conditions” along their tracks in West Kensington and Fairhill.

“We thought we were making progress with Conrail and there seems to be a bit of a hesitation on their part now and we feel the only way to get them off center is to take this action and wind up in front of a judge, or hopefully negotiate a solution to this,” said Kenney.

He says the city has spent millions over the last decade battling drug trafficking, and improving quality of life in the area.

“It’s their responsibility to maintain their property in an orderly fashion and we’re going to hold them to it,”he said.

Conrail has 30 days to respond to the citations. They did not return our call for comment

