Sixers Making Memories for Those With Special Needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–April is Autism Awareness month, and the 76ers invited some special guests to the game last night.

For the 76ers, the night was all about making memories for those with special needs.

“Such as being a ball kid. To pitch the ball back to our players on the floor as they’re warming up,” said Sixers Executive Director of Community Relations Amy Hever.

She says the goal is simple but important.

“Not only are we raising awareness for autism but also finding meaningful ways in which we can include our families who are affected by autism.”

The team also gave a “Game Changer Award” to Anna Perng for her efforts to help Asian-American families affected by intellectual disabilities.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to see the confidence, to see that they’re celebrated,” said Perng. “Especially when you look at where their families were before we started the support group. They were afraid to come out in public.”

Her organization helps parents better understand and communicate with their children.