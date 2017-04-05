Residents Fed Up With Potholes On Port Richmond Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents of one Philadelphia street in Port Richmond are fed up.

They say their block is not only riddled with potholes, but the city isn’t doing anything about it.

One resident on the 3000 block of Edgemont Street tells Eyewitness News that the problems started when maintenance crews responded to a water line issue for a neighbor.

Ben Mannes says that issue caused two large holes to emerge in the streets and added they can’t get the Streets Department to come back out.

“We have been calling the Streets Department through 311, through state Rep. Taylor’ office, and through other sources, including Twitter, trying to get them to come out here and fix this hole which is causing so much trouble rattling everyone’s houses every time a car or truck goes by,” Mannes said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Streets Department and they say they are currently working with the Water Department to determine the cause of the two holes.

There’s no date on when the work will be done.