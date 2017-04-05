Pa. House Again Votes To Restore Mandatory Minimum Sentences

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state House has again passed legislation to restore mandatory minimum sentences in Pennsylvania.

Previous mandatory minimum sentence laws were struck down by courts. A bill to address the courts’ concerns and restore mandatory minimum sentences for a number of violent crimes and drug trafficking offenses, sponsored by Montgomery County Republican Todd Stephens, passed the House Wednesday.

“It does two things,” Stephens said. “It increases public safety and it ensures justice for crime victims.”

But Democrat Jordan Harris of Philadelphia was among numerous opponents of the bill who say sentencing should be left to elected judges.

“It removes the discretion from the judge and gives a ‘one size fits all’ approach to the criminal justice system,” Harris argued.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which never acted on similar legislation passed by the House in lawmakers’ previous two-year session. A spokesman says Governor Wolf also “strongly opposes” the bill.