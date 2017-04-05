Johnson’s Popcorn Offering Free Party Favors For ‘National Caramel Popcorn Day’

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)— Celebrate National Caramel Popcorn Day on Thursday with a taste of the Jersey Shore.
The iconic Johnson’s Popcorn says they are giving away FREE popcorn to celebrate the occasion.
The Ocean City business says you can enjoy a free 2.5 oz party favor by ordering online, or stopping by their 14th Street location, while supplies last.
Established in 1940, Johnson’s Popcorn has been one of the most famous icons of the Ocean City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk.
