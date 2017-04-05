FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Wife Sign Multi-Book Deal

April 5, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Joe Biden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You will soon be able to get a glimpse into the lives of the Biden family.

Joe and Jill Biden have signed a multiple book deal.

According to Flatiron Books, the former vice president will write two non-fiction books and Jill Biden will write one.

The former vice president’s first book will focus on his life in the White House while dealing with the loss of his son, Beau.

Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama signed book deals with Penguin Random House in February.

