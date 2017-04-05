All Charges Withdrawn Against Man Accused Of Recording Inside Girls’ Locker Room

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Charges have been withdrawn against a 53-year-old Collegeville man, who had been accused of recording in a girls’ locker room at a swim meet.

“This is just mortifying to this poor guy.” Attorney Greg Giffords represents John Lyons Jr.

Lyons was charged with invasion of privacy, accused of recording a video of girls in a locker room at a February swim meet at Perkiomen Valley High School.

But Giffords says Lyons never entered the locker room. He was simply trying to get audio of the pre-meet chants of what he thought was his daughter’s team.

“The video recording which is just cinderblock, the audio is them singing.”

Giffords says Lyons showed the video to other parents that day, and those parents corroborate his version of the story.

“And I think if we could find the nearest time-machine the state police would go back in time and not have filed these charges until the investigation was completed.”

The charges received a lot of media attention, and Lyons was suspended from his job as a sales-manager.

“Not being able to work every day has been very difficult on him.”

All charges have been withdrawn.