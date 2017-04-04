The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane | April 4

9:00-Susan Rice connected to the unmasking of Trump team members.
9:05-Sharp decline in Democrats “proud of the United States.”
9:35-Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia holding a meeting for a “black only space.”
10:00-JD Mullane of Bucks County Courier Times, joined discussing his piece on the homeless problem in Bucks County.
10:10-Higher rate of homeownership among college graduates.
10:35-National FOP voicing displeasure with threats of defunding to police by President Trump in Sanctuary Cities.
11:00-O’Reilly losing advertisers.