The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane | April 4

April 4, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Susan Rice connected to the unmasking of Trump team members.

9:05-Sharp decline in Democrats “proud of the United States.”

9:35-Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia holding a meeting for a “black only space.” 

10:00-JD Mullane of Bucks County Courier Times, joined discussing his piece on the homeless problem in Bucks County.

10:10-Higher rate of homeownership among college graduates.

10:35-National FOP voicing displeasure with threats of defunding to police by President Trump in Sanctuary Cities. 

11:00-O’Reilly losing advertisers.

11:45-Dictionary.com adds 300 new words.

