Authorities Say They Have Man Behind Possible Sniper Shooting In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say they have the man that is behind the shooting that shut down part of I-95 and Spring Garden Street last week.

The man suspected of causing the sniper situation in Northern Liberties appeared in Camden County court on Tuesday.

His appearance, however, was not for charges connected to that shooting, but to clear the way for him to be extradited to face charges in the Northern Liberties case.

Lawerence Mitchell only being charged w/ illegal possession of ammo. It clears the way for him to be charged in Philly sniper situation. pic.twitter.com/WymNs4JcC4 — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) April 4, 2017

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Mitchell was facing charges only for being arrested with a magazine of large capacity ammunition. The kind of ammunition used for an assault rifle, and ammunition that prosecutors in Camden County court say could connect to charges Mitchell should soon face in Philadelphia.

“The large capacity magazine with recovered from this defendant is, to my understanding, is alleged to be the same one used in that attempted murder.”

The hearing clears the way for Mitchell to now be extradited to Philadelphia, where police do expect to charge him with attempted homicide.

From the 5th floor of the unfinished apartment building along Spring Garden and Northern Liberties, Mitchell allegedly shot at a car more than a football field away.

A woman associated with Delilah’s gentleman’s club was getting into her car and the bullets missed her by a few inches.

After his initial appearance, Mitchell had a brief extradition hearing where he signed a waiver voluntarily that will allow Philadelphia Police to pick him up at any time to take him to Philadelphia and charge him in the Northern Liberties case.

Police say they plan to do that immediately.