Man Jumps On Railing, Touches Sleeping Tiger At Denver Zoo

DENVER, Co. (CBS) – The Denver Zoo is considering taking action after a man touched a sleeping tiger in one of their exhibits.
Police say that on March 18, Matthew Swearingen jumped onto a railing at a new $2 million exhibit. He then reportedly touched a sleeping tiger through the opening in the overhead cat-walk area.
Zoo officials did not find the act very funny.
“He was going up to people and telling them what he had done. He was pretty proud. We are looking at doing some changes so that this would be more difficult. Visibility and other things are secondary to safety here at the zoo.”
Swearingen was detained and charged with criminal trespassing.
New barriers and signs will be added at the zoo to discourage future jumpers.