Local Teen Using 3D Printer To Help Those In Need

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — You’re about to meet a student whose school project is getting a big “thumbs up.”

The Bensalem sophomore is using cool technology to help other people, and he’s getting his classmates involved.

In Bensalem, Holy Ghost Prep students are literally giving others a hand — using 3D printers, sophomore Jack Pinkstone built a functioning prosthetic hand using the relatively new technology.

“My mom actually showed me this article online of people printing these hands for people in need,” said Pinkstone. “So I thought it was a fun project I could use my 3D printer for. And I could help people in need around the world too.”

Jack decided to take part in Dr. Kraft’s Hand Challenge, originating from a STEM program in South Carolina. He then brought it to the attention of his teacher, Michael Jacobs.

“It really shocked me, he brought it in as a finished hand which he did with his 3D printer at home which is another unbelievable task. And I said, ‘Jack, I really think we need to open this up,'” said Jacobs, Director of IT/Computer Science teacher Holy Ghost Prep.

Jack spread the word to his classmates and 30 students showed up to the first meeting. They get together once a week to work on building and customizing them.

“So we can actually contact the company and they can tell us who we’re giving the hands to. So if it’s a girl we can print a pink hand, or if it’s a boy we can print a blue hand,” said Pinkstone.

While it takes about 16 hours to print the parts for one hand, building it is inexpensive.

“The plastic depends on what quality plastic you get,” said Pinkstone. “But on average it’ll probably cost about $5-10 in plastic and then the rest of the material about $5 more,” said Pinkstone.

Needless to say, the teachers are proud of what the students are accomplishing with this project.

“One of the things we try to foster here at the school is unique gifts and unique talents and these kids have this unique gift. And they’re really able to take that gift and help the community locally and also globally with a project like this,” said Jacobs.