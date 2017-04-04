Child Sex Abuse Bill Again Advances In Pa. House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A state House committee has advanced a Senate passed bill that would allow more time for victims of child sex abuse to seek justice.

Although, it appears that the state’s House and Senate are headed for the same stand-off that prevented a bill from going to the governor in the legislature’s last two year session.

Advocates want those adult victims of child sex abuse for whom the statute of limitations has already expired to be able to file lawsuits. But the state Senate, believing that to be unconstitutional, insists that legislation to lengthen the statutes of limitations apply only going forward.

The House Judiciary Committee Tuesday advanced the Senate bill without a retroactive provision. But the chairman says he expects that language will be amended into the bill on the House floor.

Berks County House Democrat and child sex abuse victim Mark Rozzi believes the pending results of a another investigation by a statewide grand jury could break the stalemate.

“When that comes out I think it’s going to be the most damning document, as far as a grand jury goes, ever in the United States,” said Rozzi.

Rozzi says lawmakers should let the state Supreme Court decide the constitutionality of retroactivity.