Arthritis Could Be Linked To Obesity, Study Finds

April 4, 2017 10:36 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is new research in the journal Arthritis Care that obesity could be linked to arthritis. This is the most recent of several studies that have looked into this.

In a study that looked at patients as far back as World War II and compared results, it was found
that young people are reporting arthritis at an earlier age.

This study, based in Toronto, Canada, found that the problem got worse with added weight.

Severely obese people were 2.5 times more likely to report arthritis than people with normal
weight.

Reviewing data across successive 18-year spans over a 70-year time frame, the scientists compared how prevalent arthritis was in succeeding generations and found that, at the same ages, those in each successive generation were more likely to report arthritis than their predecessors.

The researchers, along with many others around the world, are looking at reasons behind the link
between obesity and joint issues.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia