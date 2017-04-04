$4K Reward Offered In Gloucester County Murder Case

(WOODBURY, NJ) — A $4,000 dollar reward is being offered in the murder of a Cumberland County man late last month in his girlfriend’s Clayton home.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton hopes the offer prompts someone to come forward with information in the slaying of 33 year old Kenneth Mosley of Fairfield Township, just outside Millville.

He was shot on March 24th while sitting in the living room of his girlfriend’s residence on Downs Street in Clayton Borough, Gloucester County. Shots rang through a sliding glass door with 4 others in the house. None of the others were injured.

“The individuals responsible targeted Mr. Mosley. They knew where he was staying,” Dalton told KYW Newsradio. “It was planned and as such we believe that there are individuals who have knowledge regarding how this crime occurred.”

The reward will be paid upon arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5552.