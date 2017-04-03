NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 04.03.17

April 3, 2017 5:51 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Senate Democrats have secured enough votes to filibuster the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. 

3:15pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by the end of the week. 

3:25pm- On Meet the Press, Chuck Todd grilled Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his parties decision to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. 

4pm- The Senate Judiciary committee approves Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court with a vote of 11 to 9.

4:35pm- On his show Friday night, Bill Maher stood up for Bill O’Reilly & Sean Spicer and said the left needs to stop with fake outrage. 

4:40pm- A Wharton study claims that following Trump’s election, men have been more aggressive toward women during business negotiations. 

5:10pm- While on CNN, Sen. Orrin Hatch defended accusations of Republicans using a double standard to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

5:20pm- New emoji symbols will feature gender neutral faces.

5:25pm- In California, witches gathered in a park to put a hex on President Trump.

5:30pm- Mika Brzezinski suggested that it is time to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump.

5:35pm- According to Fox News, Susan Rice, the former NSA adviser to Barack Obama, requested the unmasking of Trump transition team members who had been caught up in incidental electronic surveillance.

5:40pm- Martha Raddatz attacks Ambassador Nikki Haley over Trump’s handling of Russia.

 

