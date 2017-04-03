Zeoli Show Log 04.03.17

3pm- Senate Democrats have secured enough votes to filibuster the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
3:15pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by the end of the week.
3:25pm- On Meet the Press, Chuck Todd grilled Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his parties decision to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch.
4pm- The Senate Judiciary committee approves Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court with a vote of 11 to 9.
4:35pm- On his show Friday night, Bill Maher stood up for Bill O’Reilly & Sean Spicer and said the left needs to stop with fake outrage.
4:40pm- A Wharton study claims that following Trump’s election, men have been more aggressive toward women during business negotiations.
5:10pm- While on CNN, Sen. Orrin Hatch defended accusations of Republicans using a double standard to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
5:20pm- New emoji symbols will feature gender neutral faces.
5:25pm- In California, witches gathered in a park to put a hex on President Trump.
5:30pm- Mika Brzezinski suggested that it is time to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump.
5:35pm- According to Fox News, Susan Rice, the former NSA adviser to Barack Obama, requested the unmasking of Trump transition team members who had been caught up in incidental electronic surveillance.
5:40pm- Martha Raddatz attacks Ambassador Nikki Haley over Trump’s handling of Russia.